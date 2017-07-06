Liberia: Linam Independence Day Peace Festival - a Perfect Place to Spend the Sunday

LINAM founder and executive director Wilmot K. Bobbroh, III at the RIA airport upon the arrival of veteran musician and maestro James Varrick Armaah

Just three days from now, the much anticipated and talked about Liberia National Academy of Music Independence and Peace Festival under the Theme: "Awake and Build our Motherland" will take stage at the Monrovia City Hall Theater.

The concert promises to offer unforgettable live performances and soulful music.

Concert performers, including veteran musician and maestro James Varrick Armaah of Ghana, renowned Liberian international songstress Miatta Fahnbulleh, and veteran soprano Georgia Mitchell Quaye, are expected to thrill and mesmerize the audience with their smooth, sultry and unique voices.

In addition, these unique singers will be performing songs ranging from jazz and soul to blues, capable of thrilling all, most especially performances from Liberia's own Miatta Fahnbulleh and James Varrick Armaah of Ghana.

Maestro Armaah, who the special guest of the festival, is the executive director of the Harmonious Chorale of Ghana, a widely known interdenominational choir in Africa trained in performing and initiating choral works.

He has composed over 200 songs and has performed in the United States and other countries around the world.

LINAM founder and executive director Wilmot K. Bobbroh, III said together with maestro Armaah, he intends to use music as a therapy for peace as the country approaches the 2017 elections, and to also celebrate the Independence Day of Liberia, Africa'soldest republic.

"The event will be used as a means of reawakening Liberia's musical industry in the areas of choral performance and as a yardstick to improve the musical knowledge of Liberians, most especially live performers," Bobbroh said.

LINAM, founded in 2013, has hosted a series of unique events around Monrovia that were all successful.

The organization aims to promote formal music education to the Liberian community, especially the youth, as well as digging and fostering Liberia's musical heritage (traditional). The academy also offers training in piano performance, strings, percussion and wind instruments, and gives voice lessons and general music education.

Admission to the concert are as follows: General rate - US$10; patron - US$20; and sponsors -US$50. Children will be accepted at US$5. For more inquires or ticket reservation, please contact the following numbers: 0776312080 or 0886563121.

Doors will open on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 5:30 P.M. This is a concert you don't want to miss. See you there!