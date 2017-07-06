Liberia: Liscr FC Advances to Semifinal

LISCR FC

-- Defeat FC Fassel 2-1 (3-2 aggregate)

Two goals from Robert Mensah and Christopher Jackson in the second half yesterday secured a spot for the Shipping Boys in the Semifinal of the FA Cup after a fascinating 2-1 (3-2 aggregate) triumph over FC Fassel at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

FC Fassel got the curtain raiser midway through the first after striker Sam Kollie struck from about 23yards with his left foot that gave goalkeeper Tommy Songo no chance of making a save.

The goal came after forward Varney Sando of LISCR FC missed an open goal in the 17th minute after striker Jackson penetrated Fassel's defense by beating three opposing defenders and later delivered a low cross that was wasted by forward Sando.

A one-on-one opportunity for the Fassel to double their lead in the first was denied by goalkeeper Songo after he cut down the angle to send the striker's chip pass over the crossbar.

The lone goal kept the Soccer Missionaries in the lead up to the first half break.

Upon resumption of the second half under the heavy down pull of rain, the Soccer Missionaries returned from the break with no indication of slowing down, after threatening LISCR's goal post through forward Christian Doe.

Forward Doe had three good chances to in the early minutes of the second to increase his side's lead, but had his self to blame after missing those chances.

Despite the forward's failure to convert those chances, Fassel kept their opponents under pressure in search fro additional goals, with skillful froward Terrance Tisdell decisively driving through the right wing of LISCR's defense.

However, Coach Tapha Manneh did not give up despite being down with less than 15 minutes to the end of the match, giving instructions to his players and made changes in the team's attacking force after striker Mensah was introduced .

Coach Tapha Manneh and Christopher Wleh providing instructions to players during the late minutes of the match

Coach Manneh's boys got long awaited equalizer in the 81th minute after striker Jackson netted a low ground cross from Prince Urey; a goal that got LISCR's supporters off the stand.

Mensah, a Ghanaian, had the final say for the day after he slotting home a rebound from a corner kick in the four minutes added time to secure a semi final slot of the shipping boys.

As the Shipping Boys continue their unbeaten run in all competitions, the team will now await the draw to know their next opponents in the last four of the competition, while FC Fassel's hope of becoming double champions has been dashed, with their attention now focus on the championship.