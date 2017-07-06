Kenya: Battle Royale As Kakamega, Upper Hill Clash in Semis

It will be battle royale as favourites Kakamega High School and Upper Hill clash in the boys' football semi-finals Friday morning at the ongoing Airtel Rising Stars National Secondary Term Two B Games at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

The other last four tie will pit four-time winners St Anthony's Boys Kitale against the 2013 runners-up Kathungi High School.

In the girls' contests, six-time champions Wiyeta tackle Njabini as Kobala Mixed lock horns with Ibinzo for a place in Saturday's final.

Focus will however be on the Kakamega versus Upper Hill clash which promises to be a cracker. The two sides have met once during the 2012 semi-final with Upper Hill winning 1-0.

Twelve-time champions Kakamega ended their preliminary campaign with a 100 percent record after they beat Kathungi 2-0 in their final Pool A match yesterday. Kakamega coach Brendan Mwinamo expects a close contest noting that stakes are high at this stage.

"These are the kind of matches that fans long for and I am sure it will be everything they want. We have worked hard to reach this stage and remain confident of going all the way," Mwinamo said.

The Green Commandos will be boosted by the impressive trio of forwards James Mazembe, Henry Juma and Ronald Sichenje. Juma grabbed a brace against Kathungi to move top of the scoring charts with eight goals from three matches. The Upper Hill defence have their work cut out in keeping the trio at bay.

Upper Hill, winners in 2013, on the other hand finished second in Pool B after they drew 1-1 with Kanga High School in their final match. Upper Hill coach Joseph Makokha believes they are the side to stop Kakamega.

"We beat them in 2012 in Mombasa and we have the squad to do it again in the semis," a confident Makokha said.

Upper Hill will look to dangermen Ramadhan Abdalla, Joshua Onyango and Daglas Mokaya to lead them past Kakamega.

In the second semi, St Anthony's will fancy their chances against Eastern Region champions Kathungi. St Anthony's won 4-2 in their only previous meeting in the 2015 preliminary stages.

St Anthony's topped Pool B as they saw off Ramisi Boys 3-0 in their final encounter. James Kibande scored twice with Tyson Kapachanga adding the other goal.

WIYETA, NJABINI FACE-OFF

The girls' matches are expected to be closely contested. Wiyeta will be wary of a Njabini side playing on home turf and full of confidence.

Njabini finished second in pool B locking out 2013 winners Olympic Mixed who finished third in the group. Njabini drew 1-1with Kobala on Thursday to finish on five points with Kobala topping with seven points.

"They (Njabini) are a tricky side and we will have to be alert at all times to ensure we don't make mistakes," Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara said.

Wiyeta ended their preliminary stage campaign with three straight wins as they beat Nginda 2-1 in their last pool A match.

Diana Achieng and Martha Amunyolete scored for the Rift Valley champions while Idah Okoth pulled one back for Nginda.

Kobala are eyeing their second final appearance in three years after their exploits in 2015. Ibinzo on the other hand ensured their last four spot after a 2-0 win over Kwale Girls to finish second in Pool A.