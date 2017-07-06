Kenyatta - I've Solution to Land Problems

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told the Opposition that Kenyans can only be united through development and not by utterances bordering on tribal politics.

He was speaking on Wednesday at Mile 46 in Kajiado County, where a few weeks ago National Super Alliance (Nasa) flagbearer Raila Odinga questioned why other communities were buying Maasai land instead of staying in their regions.

President Kenyatta likened the same to the 2007/2008 post-election violence, saying was caused by such statements.

"We saw what happened in 2007, one cannot solve problems like poverty and underdevelopment by making tribal remarks and threatening others," he said.

"Now, if your herders are told to go back to their homes what will you do then?" he said.

BUILD SCHOOLS

"On the matter of your land, we have a solution. We have issued three million title deeds to protect ownership of land, that is how you solve a problem not by inciting Kenyans," he said.

He also said among the development he intends to bring to the area was construction of the Kajiado--Magadi road, building more schools and making secondary education free, and building technical training institutions (TTIs).

"We intend that those who don't go to university will join the TTIs and after, every year, the government will be giving paid internships to more than 100, 000 youth. That is how you create employment and end poverty," he said.

Further he promised the community that the government will offset loans borrowed from the Agricultural Financial Corporation (AFC) to cushion them during the drought.

LANDSLIDE WIN

"We know that you have suffered during the drought and many of you took loans to be able to sustain your cattle, we have sat with your leaders and decided to offset all those loans starting with those who are in dire need," he said.

Mr Kenyatta was accompanied by Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale, Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Joseph Ole Lenku and Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery among others.

Mr Lenku also promised the President that come August, Jubilee would win with a landslide.