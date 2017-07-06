5 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kotecha, Randiek Storm Junior Open Quarters

By Martin Mukangu

Kenyans Sheil Kotecha and Ryan Randiek are through to the quarter-finals of the ITF Nairobi Junior Open first leg tournament.

Kotecha beat Faisal Alrebdi of Saudi Arabia 6-0, 6-2 in their last 16 match at the Nairobi Club on Wednesday.

Kotecha capitalised on his opponents' mistakes to win the match in straight sets.

"I had a rest day on Sunday after the Kenya Open Championships and I am feeling good and ready and hope to continue playing my game," Kotecha said, who will face 11th seed Abdullah Al Barwani of Oman in the quarter-finals.

Randiek survived an early scare from India's Jaishvin Sidana to sail through in 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.

SNEHA OUT

Randiek will now battle Abdallah Fouad of Egypt for a place in the semi-finals.

An elated Randiek, who started slowly making a number of unforced errors, regrouped in the second and third sets to seal the win.

However, it was a bad day for Kenyan girls in the competition after Sneha Kotecha lost 6-1, 6-4 to Mavie Osterreicher of Austria in the round of 16. Sneha was the only home player remaining in the ladies singes competition.

Eight Kenyans had entered the competition with Mwendwa Mutuku, Angela Okutoyi, Alicia Omwegi, Mercy Wangui and Gabriella Miheso all losing in the first round.

Top seed Celestine Ovamo of Gambia beat Maanya Viswanath of India 6-2, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final showdown with Ethiopia's Sarra Atta.

The grade 5 ITF ranking tournament has attracted 72 players from 21 countries. There are 16 seeded boys and 8 girls.

