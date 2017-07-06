Kenya: Wilson K'opondo Set for Kenya Simbas Comeback

Inspirational skipper Wilson K'Opondo is set to make a return to the Kenya Simbas squad in their second Rugby Africa Gold Cup duel against Tunisia at the RFUEA grounds on Saturday.

K'Opondo dislocated his rib during the Simbas Test match against Germany on May 27 at the RFUEA grounds. Simbas lost the match 29-27.

The injury saw the Kenya Harlequin lock miss both the two-legged Elgon Cup outing against Uganda where the Simbas retained the trophy on 56-51 aggregate.

The Simbas won 23-18 in the first leg in Kampala on June 10 before drawing 33-33 with their neighbours on June 24 in Nairobi.

The Elgon Cup's second leg tie doubled up as the Rugby Africa Gold Cup first match for both Kenya and Uganda.

Kenya Harlequin's outside centre David Ambunya and Impala Saracens flanker Eric Kerre, who played against Cranes, have been left out of the squad.

A source at the Simbas technical bench hinted that Kabras Sugar lock George Nyambua, who came off the bench in the last three Simbas outing, could start when the team is named to face Tunisia.

Tunisia and Kenya last met in Nairobi during the Rugby Africa Cup where the hosts won 46-15 but still finished third overall behind winners Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Kenya won the Rugby Africa Gold Cup last in 2013 before paving way for Namibia, who have dominated the past three editions.

This year's championships also involves Namibia, Zimbabwe, Senegal and Uganda.