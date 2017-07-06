6 July 2017

Kenya: Mutua Launches Chap Chap Manifesto, Announces 2022 Bid

Machakos — Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has launched his re-election manifesto and used the platform to officially declare his presidential ambition come the 2022 elections.

Mutua said he had what it takes to seek the country's top job in 2022 adding he had made wide consultations with elders , opinion shapers and leaders from all walks of life.

"I have traversed across the country and people tell me they want rapid development .That is why I have accepted their call that I ran for the presidency come 2022," said Mutua.

He termed his manifesto as thorough, saying it was a pilot program of what will be done to improve the lives of the people.

Mutua unveiled the manifesto themed "Propelling Machakos from the third world to the first world" at the Machakos University.

Among the ambitious programs in the manifesto include the construction of the Machakos International Airport with special import and export zones.

