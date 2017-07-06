Cameroon: Work Tool Primarily

opinion

The installation of telephones in any public office is to facilitate communication between the officer and service users. It is an indispensable work tool especially in a digital age when people are not obliged to travel distances or waste hours and days to get information that would have been gotten easily with a simple dial of the number of the resource person. Not only does it save time - which is money, but ensures efficiency as well. This explains why government invests hugely on the nearly irreplaceable work tool. Carefully setting quotas on which administrator and administration gets what amount per month or year is therefore telling of the importance government attaches to telephone in its daily functions. What is however intriguing is the use some officers and friends make of the costly but vital tool.

To say the least, many increasingly abuse the use of telephones in government officers. It is not uncommon to see people on phone in government offices for several hours discussing sometimes trivial issues. There are some users, who by virtue of their relations with an official who has a free telephone line, stroll into such offices at will and call as many people as their numbers can pass and as long as they can. Ask them why and the immediate response would be, "It's a government property", indirectly meaning that it is free and at the beck and call of whoever can access it. As many hold, it is a public utility that has to be used by all and sundry. Not far from the truth! But using it for everything than public service defeats the very essence of its existence. The fact is that someone somewhere pays heavily for the misuse. For instance, it is on record that in June 2009 alone, the State spent over FCFA 1.6 billion on telephone and at one point had accrued debts to the supplier amounting to over FCFA 100 billion.

Even just last year, the supplier had problems with several government offices that had their lines suspended for unpaid bills. Excessive use was to blame. This is unacceptable especially in a context of scarce liquidity where the State is bound to resort to borrowing. Streamlining cost on telephones in government offices as one of the measures to curtail wasteful spending may be considered belated given the depth and length of the malpractice. But it is better late than never. Telephones are primarily work tools and must rationally be used as such. The money wasted in the misuse could have been channelled into other productive sectors of the economy to benefit many. Reviewing the 2005 decree on who has what quota in telephone connection and respecting it indiscriminately is thus indispensable.