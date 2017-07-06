Uganda: LRA Honors Loyal Tax Payers

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has certificated 33 companies, local businesses, institutions and individuals for being tax compliant and major contributors to the country's revenue collection.

The event Saturday was the first-ever Taxpayer Appreciation Day in the country under the regime of the LRA, which commenced operations on July 1, 2014, according to an LRA release issued Monday.

It was intended to recognize and appreciate taxpayers based on two underlining considerations: tax contribution and tax compliance.

Of the 33 awardees, those in the top category were awarded the Gold, Silver and Bronze prizes, among others.

The awards, given in the sub-categories of Large Tax, Medium Tax, Small Tax, Petty Trader, Real Property, and highest taxpayers for counties, covered tax payment records of the Fiscal Year 2015-2016.

The awardees also received a one year tax clearance certificates as complementary prizes in addition to impressive plaque-certificates.

Speaking at the program, Vice President Joseph Boakai called on Liberians, businesses and institutions to foster the idea and mindset of paying taxes with the aim to promote development and encourage a sense of civic responsibility.

The Liberian Vice President said it was important that all Liberians cultivate the culture of lawful tax payment as a means of seeking greater and accelerated development programs and a positive advancement of the country.

He praised the awardees for leading the process of tax compliance and encouraged others to follow suit.

Also speaking, LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Tamba thanked the awardees for their contributions to domestic resource mobilization which has helped in initiating vital projects and programs in enhancing national development.

Tamba stressed that the collection of lawful revenue provides the Government of Liberia an advantage to undertake and implement development projects for the betterment of the country and its citizens.

The Taxpayer Appreciation Day was held under the theme: "Creating A Culture of Voluntary Tax Compliance" and was held in collaboration with USAID RG3 Project and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

The program also witnessed the launches of LRA Cooperate Social Responsibility through an MOU with the Blind School and the Taxpayer Advocate Service.