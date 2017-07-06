Africa: The China I Saw, Is It Different From the China I Heard About?

opinion

Apart from reading materials including magazines, books, news on the cable, and television networks, not many Africans including myself knew in actual terms about the People's Republic of China (PRC). As a journalist, I was privileged to have been part of an annual journalism seminar held in the PRC by China Ministry of Commerce.

The seminar was the 10th in a series of annual seminars held for the development of African journalists and it was organized by the China International Publishing Group (CIPG). This event brought together journalists from 10 African countries including Liberia, Egypt, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zambia. The rest came from Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Sudan and South Sudan.

It afforded us the opportunity to know much more about the governance system of the People's Republic of China, economy and the way of life of the Chinese people. We also got a clearer understanding about the partnership China is building in Africa and why the PRC still considers the Island Taiwan as its own.

I have been made to understand that the group of Chinese, who escaped from the mainland, particularly the Forbidden City and during the Qing Dynasty in 1922 after they had rebelled against the regime, settled on the Island and chose to dissociate themselves from the mainland, a move rejected by the government even up to present. As a young and promising journalist with the zest and vigor to establish why 'only' was China investing in numerous projects on the shores of Africa; I came to the realization that the PRC saw great prospects in forming partnership with Africa.

During my time in China, I was told about the Chinese Dream and it reads: Prosperous and Calm Country, Renewal of the Nation and Happiness for the People.

I understood that the partnership between China and Africa could be equated to brotherly-sisterly relations, because they are sharing the little they have with their 'brothers' and sisters, who needed more, especially with regards to development initiatives. The China I saw is quite different from the China I heard about or the China mentioned in the news years ago. With a population of over 1.3 billion, the Chinese are doing pretty well when it comes to ensuring law and order as well as providing food and shelter for over 1.3 billion people.

The China I heard about is one where freedom of expression is not common, a racist society and one that doesn't embrace partnership with other countries. Plans, according to the PRC, are ongoing to combat poverty by ensuring its alleviation in the next twelve years. China is still a developing country, dependent hugely on manufacturing industries, internet, finance and agriculture. There is a large urban population of 57 percent, while rural population makes up 42 percent.

The country also has an aging population due to the one China policy, but such policy according to information, has been revisited. Retirement age for men is 60 years, while 55 for women and 17 percent of the population is over four years. Over 20 million new jobs are created yearly, as part of effort to alleviate poverty by 2020. I have heard over time past that the PRC was a 'closed' society and didn't tolerate press freedom or religious tolerance; but the few weeks I spent there suggest much better improvement.

Several international media institutions have correspondents in the PRC, from Reuters to BBC, RFI, and DW just to name few. In every society, there are laws governing the media, even here in Liberia, so it is incumbent upon journalists or media institutions to abide by the laws of that country and society.

As a journalist, I have come to the realization that freedom of the press can only be cardinal to the growth of a society when the media takes full responsibility for information it provides to the public. Such information should be factual, balanced and credible. The China I saw is one that is making strides when it comes to the 'new media' and freedom of the press.

The China I saw has shown me that with the aid of technology, the traditional media is facing serious challenge due to the arrival of the new media. The evolving of the new media as a result of technology, has seen over 700 million users of the internet in the PRC. This is no doubt about the fast and growing trend of the new media while the traditional media is transforming into having new media features to maintain their presence.

The China I saw shows some level of religious tolerance. In fact, during my time there, I saw Chinese Muslims, Christians and those of other faiths call Taoism, which believes that nature should be nature. To be truthful, I never saw mosque, but an area where Muslims offered prayers during their holy month of Ramadan.

Islam, as I was told came to China from Indonesia in the 14th century and through General Thong, while Christianity settled in Eastern China. Christians also have time to worship as well as having biblical meetings of studying the Bible in togetherness. A keen observation tells me that much effort by the PRC Government is in sight to have the society fully diverse in years to come.

The PRC I saw is a place where love, honesty, transparency and hard work are the hallmark for their emerging development. The Chinese from what I saw love their country very much and they speak more good things about their society than ugly things.

The China I saw makes me to understand that people see more positive things in their governance processes than those of negatives, and they see more prospects for doing what is good.

This country (China), like any other, is proud of its heritage and the citizens do appreciate it so dearly. I had a great experience in the PRC; Beijing is a very big city with very good weather and many subways including improved roads network.

With a view from my window as early as 5:00 a.m., the streets are crowded with people either going about their normal day routines, or trying to avoid the early morning traffic-jam that attracts more than five million vehicles daily. The China I saw is better than what I heard or read about.