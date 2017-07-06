Liberia: Bad Roads Spur High Prices in Maryland

The Representative of Electoral District Number Two in Maryland County has expressed dismay over the skyrocketing cost of essential goods and services in the south-eastern region of the country.

Representative Bhofal Chambers alarmed that a bag of rice is being sold for about US$50, while a gallon of gasoline is now sold for over four hundred Liberian dollars.

Dr. Chambers expressed the concern on Sunday in Monrovia upon his return from Maryland County.

He stated that the living condition of Marylanders is appalling due to bad roads that have led to the hike in the prices of commodities in the area.

The lawmaker, who claimed to have spent about one week on the road while returning to the Monrovia, indicated that several commercial and private vehicles are stuck along the road due to the deplorable condition.

Representative Chambers is appealing to the Government to rehabilitate roads leading to the southeast of Liberia, noting that the people of the region will soon be cut off from the entire country due to the poor condition of the roads.

LINA