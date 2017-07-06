Gambia: Bakau Fishing Centre to Be Upgraded

The Minister of Fisheries has disclosed that the WARFP project will in early 2018 invest in infrastructure and facilities to upgrade the conditions of Bakau Fishing Community Centre and support its effective operation for increased efficiency in contributing to improve livelihoods, food security and poverty reduction.

Minister James F. Gomez made the disclosure before the National Assembly while taking questions from lawmakers.

The Minister also further told the house that there are no immediate plans or mechanism in place for the rehabilitation of SCAN Gambia Ltd. in Pirang.

SCAN-Gambia now called, West African Aqua Culture Company, the government acting in accordance with Section 22 of the 1997 Constitution nationalised the assets of the company including its fish ponds in Pirang, its hatchery in Sanyang and other associated facilities, in the public interest.

Responding to a question raised by the National Assembly member for Kombo East, as to whether there are any plans in place for the new government to rehabilitate the place? The minister's response was categorical and said: "The farm was nationalised in 2015 by the former government despite being a privately owned property thus following its nationalization, the farm was financially supported by the office of the former president and the former Ministry of Agriculture. And I understood that the farm was intended to complement Vision-2016, and in February 2016 an executive directive was given to the then Ministry of Fisheries instructing that Saloum Jatta, principal fisheries officer oversee the farms and serve as the interim farm manager," he said.