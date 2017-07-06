Gambia: RFAs Matters Are Meant for GFF to Settle - Says Sports Council Chairman

The Chairman of the National Sports Council, George Gomez has said that it is the responsibility of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) to resolve any problem (s) emanating from the Regional Football Associations and all football related matters.

Gomez comments came on the wake of the recent flurry of protest letters sent to his office against the outcomes of the recently held Regional Football Associations (RFAs) Elective Congresses.

In an interview with Observer Sports yesterday, the veteran sports administrator explained that the National Sports Council will and can only come in to intervene, if and when the GFF fails in their responsibilities.

According to him, any complaint should be lodged at the Regional Football Associations, saying there are football structures that should be respected. "You cannot come direct to the Sports Council, but you have to go through the regional structures first," said Gomez, who confirmed to have received some protest letters.