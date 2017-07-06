Gambia: Nams Spar On Significant National Issues As Govt Cuts Over D1bn From 2017 Budget

The National Assembly members have begun debate on the government revised national budget of 2017 as Finance Minister Amadou Sanneh announced last week a massive cuts from the 2017 national budget earlier approved by the former members of the National Assembly.

The budget has been reduced from D4.7 billion dalasis to D3.75 billion dalasis - a budgetary saving of D955 million dalasis.

This revised budget, according to the Finance minister has a total financing gap of D955 million, compared to the D4.7 billion budget that was previously approved in December 2016.

Hon. YaKumba Jaiteh, nominated member said the primary reason for introducing the revised 2017 estimates for revenue and expenditure was to address the deteriorating macro-economic situation inherited from the previous government, with emphasis on managing the current debt levels. She said the revised budget was also formulated with a view towards reducing expenditure, whilst maximizing revenue mainly in the form of budget support from development partners.

Hon. Halifa Sallah, the NAM for Serrekunda in his intervention, said that they are dealing with the most important period of the transformation of the country, noting that the minister has informed them very clearly the reason why the estimates are brought before them. According to him, the minister stated the law that they cannot bring Estimate of Revenue and Expenditure in this National Assembly without an authority and he quoted section 152 of the Constitution and the Public Finance Act as his authority for bringing the revised budget before the National Assembly.