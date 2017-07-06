Gambia: Outgoing SK West Sports Committee Sg Explains - NSC Chair Denies

The outgoing Serrekunda West Sports Committee has explained the reasons for not being present during the rescheduled Serrekunda West Sports Committee Elective Congress, which saw a new committee headed by President Sheikh Ndure elected to steer the affairs of the West Zone.

Speaking during a press conference, Sang Marie Sambou, outgoing secretary general explains: "We felt not been fairly treated by the National Sports Council Chairman George Gomez, because the first congress was postponed by the chairman, stating that the atmosphere was not conducive to hold the congress and we were never informed officially as to when is the reschedule congress."

He added: "We were made to understand that he made an arrangement with the other stakeholders who wanted to take mantle of the zone. They agreed that the congress be held on 1st July."

At the first congress, Sambou said, the chairman claimed that the SK West Sports Committee Constitution was not good and the Sports Council would revise it, which according Sambou, was never done. "But we were never informed until when one of our Presidents was called to sports council where he got to know that the revision was made. And they [Sports Council] invited the people of the other camp to do the revision. We thought it is not correct and as the incumbent committee, we should have been invited to participate in the revision. So, we thought not to be at the congress as the environment was not conducive for us, citing the first congress, which was violent."

However, he said, the Sang Ndong's outgoing committee will give all the support to the new committee as the zone is for the entire community of Serrekunda West.

As to when will the official handing over ceremony take place, Sang Marie Sambou said, his committee is not going to handover directly to the new committee as the protocols were not observed. "We don't think it is fitting to handover to them directly, but we will hand over all the reports and assets to the sports council to hand over to the new committee."

He made it very clear that the sports committee is for all sporting disciplines and not only for football. "All the sporting disciplines deserve equal attention by the SK West Sports Committee," while condemning any move to discriminate any sporting discipline from the committee.

On the sponsors secured by the Sang Ndong's Committee for the nawettan knockout and league competitions, he said, it is up to the new committee whether to continue with the sponsors or search for another sponsors for the knockout and league competitions in the Nawettan.

When contacted by Observer Sports, the chairman of the National Sports Council, George Gomez dismissed the allegations by the outgoing committee. He explained that the outgoing committee was engaged leading to the rescheduled congress. "They just trying to get a scapegoat and I think they should have been at the congress to present their reports."

He observed that most of the problems in the nawettan centers are related to constitution, informing Observer Sports that, the council is trying to have a unified constitution that can be used by all zones.

Meanwhile, the new SWESO executive committee members are, President Sheikh Ndure, First Vice President Sheikh Tijan Njie, Second Vice President Pa Sulay Jobe, Secretary General Eliman Kah, Asssistant Secretary General Sheikh Gaye, Treasurer Saikou Kanuteh, Auditor Tijan Barrow and PRO Chebu Jeng.