Gambia: Key Characteristic of Poverty Is High Unemployment Rate - UNDP Deputy Resident Representative

The deputy resident representative of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) in The Gambia has stated that a key characteristic of poverty is high unemployment rate.

She said the labour force survey report 2012, indicated that 38 per cent of youth were unemployed compared to the national unemployment rate of 29 per cent.

Nessie Golakai was speaking at a recent graduation of 52 youths from Gambia Songhai Initiative Agricultural Training Centre in Chamen, North Bank Region.

"Unemployment also has a female face. The Gambia Songhai Initiative is implemented based on the Songhai model, an innovative institution. It is a two component initiative: to develop a functional Agricultural System that is functional through the Mother Farm, and to incubate agro- entrepreneurs and promotes services to leverage them, thus creating a spread effect by building a critical mass of successful young entrepreneurs throughout the country".

Madam Golakai acknowledged that poverty and unemployment are the biggest development challenges in the Gambia, saying the youth are a disproportionate segment of this demographic.

Youth unemployment and poverty, she went on, are largely associated with little opportunities to access quality skills training, livelihood opportunities and access to credit and other assets.

"Due to unemployment, most of the youth leave the country through irregular migration leaving the burden of development in the host communities on the shoulders of their aging parents. The situation places a lot of pressure on those left behind, especially the elderly and those not receiving remittances youth claim the root causes of migration are lack of skills and employment opportunities," she said.

According to her, the formal sector cannot employ all the youth and therefore strategic choice must be made to absorb the youth in productive engagement.

"It is important that the new government deliver on its promises to the citizens for which youth employment and diversification of the economy are critical and a must," she stressed.

She pointed out that the recent political transition affords The Gambia an opportunity to review and take positive actions that will improve the quality and status of the youth to build a vibrant and resilient economy, and promote overall national sustainable development as committed to in the global 2030 agenda for sustainable development and Africa agenda 2063 adopted in 2015 and 2013 respectively.

She maintained that investing in the youth is a clear assurance of a positive future thus, the project see youth as primary stakeholders and seeks to empower them with specialized knowledge and skills to become successful operators in agribusiness.

Henry Gomez, the minister of Youth and Sports, underscored that the government of the Gambia recognizes the role of young people in the socio-economic development of the country.

The rapidly rising population of young people in The Gambia, he went on, poses development challenges, but can also be transformed into an opportunity for effective contribution to national development.

"Without the relevant investments in youth to realize their full potentials, young people can easily be exposed to vices such as forced migration, radicalization and violent extremism," he said.

He added that the country has witnessed massive migration of young people from the country to Europe using perilous routes.

"Many young lives have already been lost in the process of trying to reach Europe. The Gambia can, however, reap the benefits of a bulging young population by investing in youth empowerment programs. To harness the demographic dividend of a youthful population would require effective investments in health, empowerment, education and employment of youth through public and private sector involvement," he noted.

He continued: "Investing in young people living in rural areas is key to enhancing agricultural productivity and food security, boosting rural economies, and reducing rural-to-urban migration."

Minister Gomez acknowledged that young people have enormous potential for the innovation and risk-taking that is often at the core of growth and development in rural areas, particularly in smallholder agriculture.

"Our most important resource as a country is our young people. With the right investments in this resource, we will realize our development aspirations," he observed.

This, he added calls for the commitment of all in the national quest to provide relevant and timely investment in youth for these engines of national development to realize their full potentials.

Jude Nwachukwu, coordinator of the project technical team, Chamen, said GSI in two years of operation, the centre has enrolled 137 people, 47 per cent female and 53 per cent male.

"Out of the 137, GSI graduated 80 trainees, 35 already employed by Food and Agricultural Organisation, Basic and Secondary Education and GSI Chamen, while 45 are still unemployed."

He disclosed that 40 youth have been recruited and are undergoing training as the fourth batch.

Commenting on challenges, Nwachukwu affirmed that water supply has been one of their major challenges, expressing their resolve that to increase the level of production activities will be vital.

"Power and funding are also another challenge that GIS is right now facing and need urgent intervention to address these challenges" he added.