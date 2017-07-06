6 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Double Champions Crowned At Sitta Nunku

By Binta Jammeh

Sitta Nunku United's junior and senior categories were on Friday crowned champions of the football tournament, in a final played at the village's football ground in the North Bank Region.

The tournament sponsored by Omar Darboe saw Junior Sitta Nunku defeats Jerreh Camp by a lone goal in the first final.

In the senior category, SittaNunku United played against Real De Sitta Nunku, which ended on a 1-1 draw in the regulation time before proceeding on a post-match penalty shoot-out won by Sitta Nunku United on 5-3.

Speaking in a post match interview with Observer Sport, the head coach of Sitta Nunku United, Malang Beyai was very happy and commended his players for result. "I am the happiest man today, our first half was not good but we tried very hard in the second half," he reacted.

The head coach of Real De Sitta Nunku, Saikouba Jammeh was full of praises for his lads despite losing in the final.

The junior category winners went home with a trophy and a cash prize of D1000 and the senior category winners Sitta Nunku United pocketed home a cash prize of D3000 and a trophy.

