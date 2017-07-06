Gambia to Launch National Comprehensive Tobacco Control Act

The Non Communicable Disease Unit under the Directorates of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Wednesday convened a press briefing ahead of the launching of the National Comprehensive Tobacco Control Act 2016 .

It could be recalled that The Gambia enacted an act on tobacco control dubbed Tobacco Control Act in December 2016. The process followed intense efforts by stakeholders such as the World Health Organization and Centre for Tobacco Control in Africa(CTCA) and the muti-sectoral working group on tobacco control for the development of the finalization of the act.

Speaking at the press briefing held in Kotu, Modou Njai, director of Health Promotion and Education Directorate of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare outlined that preparations are at advance stage ahead of the grand and historic launching slated for 18th July 2017 at the Arch 22nd in Banjul.

Njai revealed that WHO has awarded the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and the National Assembly in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the fight against tobacco in the country, saying the awards will also be presented to the recipients on the day of the National Comprehensive Tobacco Control Act.

According to him, they have embarked on a nationwide sensitization ahead of the event and that all are expected to attend the launching.

"We have extended invitation outside the Gambia and a high level team is coming from Uganda, WHO and Centre for Tobacco Control in Africa to grace the occasion."

Omar Badjie, programme manager Non-Communicable Unit at the Ministry of Health said the Gambia has made considerable strive in the area of tobacco control, recalling that after the Tobacco Control Act was passed last year by the National Assembly, lawmakers advised them to embark on a three-month massive outreach before the actual implementation of the act.

He disclosed that annually almost D500 million is collected on tobacco taxation, positing that after the launching they would do an aggressive public sensitization in a bid to create more awareness on the act among the populace.

Momodou Gassama of WHO Country Office -The Gambia, said WHO is pleased to be associated with the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for this landmark achievement, the government registered in the fight against tobacco.

Gassama affirmed that tobacco is a life-threatening disease, adding that this is the ninth time The Gambia has won prestigious awards on tobacco control.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, he went on, has won the highest award in the whole of African region.

"Out of the five awards on tobacco that was given to the African region, this year The Gambia won two".

Sambujang Conteh, the executive director of Raid-The Gambia, outlined that The Gambia is the only country that embarked on sensitization among its population on the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).