Gambia: Too Many Tinted Glass Vehicles

editorial

We seems to have too many tinted glass vehicles plying our highways and other road networks than ever before and this has to be addressed by concern authorities for the interest and welfare of the country, especially maintenance of peace and security for all.

There has to be a sense of distinction, identification and classification by certain category of persons with the objectives of identifying such class of people for such usage and purpose, as it's the case with the use of tinted glass vehicles mainly by diplomats, top government officials, including presidents, ministers, senior security officers and others within such ranks.

The use of tinted glass vehicles has been abuse and exploited to the extent that has potentials of posing serious security threat to everyone, since it could serve as an ideal platform for criminals wanting to wretch havoc and get away with it without much difficulty.

No one seems to be safe, secured and protected, as no one knows who and what might be concealed behind those tinted glasses and for what purpose, since anyone with access and means could drive in those tinted vehicles.

This brought about the importance and timely nature of a recent press release issued by the office of Inspector General of Police, instructing unauthorized users of tinted glasses to remove them without delay in conformity with the law, especially mobile traffic rules and regulations or else get clearance.

The police instruction should be complied and respected, cognizant of the fact that the country is still going through transition from one government to another and the need for maintenance of rule of law, democracy and respect for human rights.

It's the duty and responsibility for all Gambians and none alike to maintain peace and security of the country at all times. However, this objective could not be achieved when people could get away with the crimes they have committed in the name of using a tinted glass vehicle that serve as tool for committing such crimes.

We hope the general public will heed this advice and drop their tinted glass for the interest and welfare of the country and her people. Those deriving please, prestige and popularity using tinted vehicles, must learn to compromise it for national or public interest.