6 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Shakeup in Gambia Armed Forces

By Momodou Jawo

Sources close to the Gambia Armed Forces high command have confirmed minor shakeup within the army hierarchy.

Battalion commanders such as EssaTamba, Sait Njie and Salifu Bojang were all moved and replaced. Our source also hinted that certain units such as Kanilai and Basse have been upgraded into Battalions. This latest development is reported to have affected some commissioned officers too.

Colonel Esssa Tamba who was the commanding officer of the Republican National Guards is now replaced by Lieutenant Colonel Yerro Jallow and Sait Njie, the commanding officer of 1 Infantry Battalion at Yundum is replaced by Lieutenant Colonel Baboucarr Sanyang, whilst Lt. Colonel Samba Baldeh replaces, Lt. Col. Salifu Bojang as commanding officer of 2 Infantry Battalion in Farafenni.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Sarjo Jarjue, commonly known as 'Hitler' would be commanding the Kanilai Battalion, whilst Pierre J. Mendy would be commanding the Basse Battalion.

When contacted to shed light on these developments, the public relations officer (PRO) of the Gambia Armed Forces, Lt. Col. Omar Bojang confirmed the development and said it is part of the ongoing Gaf transformation and restructuring process.

He said, postings, appointments and upgrading of certain units is in line with the standardisation and harmonisation of the military in order to meet international standard and also to make Gambia Armed Forces more effective and responsive to the security challenges.

Bojang added that the posting, appointment and upgrading of some units is part of the normal exercise by the Gambia Armed Forces.

