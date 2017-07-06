Gambia: MRC Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Medical Research Council-Gambia Unit recently celebrated its 70th anniversary at a ceremony held at its Fajara campus.

The celebration, which is the second of its kind, took the form of an open day meant to increase awareness about the work of this global medical research institution.

Deputizing for the minister of Higher Education Research Science and Technology, James Gomez, underscored the work of the research institution in the country.

According to him, all the presentations related issues are based on researched, science and technology; owing it to the fact that human can't go without technology

For his part, Professor Umberto D'Alessandro, the director of MRC Gambia Unit, said the day provides a unique opportunity to showcase the achievements of their young scientists and offer the opportunity to transfer knowledge.

The move, he went on, will further engage staff and the local community as well as create wider understanding about MRCG's strategic objectives which is to save lives and improve health across the world.

"It will build on trust in medical research by sharing research findings and intervention with the local and the international scientific community".

Professor Umberto continued; "The event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our research and potential impact of its results on people's life. Last year, the event was a resounding success and I have been impressed by the keen interest in science shown by the visitors. I hope this year we will be able to stimulate the same level of interest. Promoting dialogue with the public about medical research is part of the medical research council's mission," he said

Dr. Assan Jaye, Research Training and Career Development officer at the unit, maintained that MRC Unit The Gambia has attached considerable importance to training and career development and has continued to develop the activities of this department, thereby creating opportunities to build competent skills, knowledge and research leadership that can allow talented young people scientific to undertake quality research in addressing the health problems in Africa.

He noted that the number of undergraduate, post graduate and other professional trainings continue to grow, thanks to the overall funding commitment of half a million pounds annually by MRC and also the contributions from collaborative international funding programs.

"A total average of 200 undergraduate and postgraduate trainings occurred annually as well as 300 professional internships for professional enrichment and exposure, and about 100 are supported in specialised skills development".