Gambia: U.S. Banjul Embassy Celebrates 241st Independence Anniversary

The United States Embassy in Banjul on Tuesday evening organised an Independence Day Reception in commemoration of its 241st Independence Anniversary at a local hotel in Senegambia.

The 241st Independence Anniversary of the United States of America (USA) also coincided with the celebration of the Peace Corps' 50th anniversary in The Gambia. The event was witness by the U.S. ambassador in The Gambia, staffs of the embassy, Peace Corps volunteers, cabinets ministers, members of the diplomatic and council of corps among cross section of the communities.

Speaking at the event, the USA ambassador to The Gambia, Patricia Alsup, said it is truly an astonishing achievement - 50 years of uninterrupted partnership between the Peace Corps and The Gambia. "We know there have been some tense moments, but the Peace Corps has remained steadfast and its volunteers have honourably upheld its tradition of selfless service."

"It is so inspiring to feel the energy and enthusiasm gripping the country. Every day brings with it new evidence that the government of The Gambia is genuinely devoted to advancing human rights, improving governance, and establishing strong and transparent institutions governed by the rule of law. Already I have seen evidence that the old ways are gone, and the new Gambia will be a place of freedom, justice and economic opportunity for all," Ambassador Alsup added.

According to her, there is still work to be done, as we say, "Rome wasn't built in a day." "We can't expert President Barrow and his team to turn the country completely around in a few short months. Even in my own country we are still working to achieve our ideas. It has taken us over 240 years to advance to our current state of democracy, and we're still not finished. Like the United States of America, The Gambia is still a work in progress. And, indeed, progress is being made and the transition is truly thrilling to watch."

The United States, she added wants to do all that it can to support economic developments in The Gambia. "We have already hosted a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that includes representatives from internationally-recognized companies such as John Deere as well as some regional power-houses like APR Energy, Thomson Reuters and Lilium Capital. The delegation had productive meetings with President Barrow, business community leaders, Ministers, and other high-level members of the Gambian government."

"All of us must remember that freedom and democracy come with responsibility and each citizen is responsible for their own behaviour and for abiding by the laws of their country. When those laws do not promote freedom, or justice, or human dignity, people must work together to change the laws. Democracy is not a license to do whatever you want to do. So Gambians must cherish their new freedom, but not squander it," she noted

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Amadou Sanneh who was speaking on behalf of the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad said today, "we celebrate today the Golden Jubilee of another very important development partners, the Peace Corps. Peace Corps has over the years, significantly complementing government effort in mitigating some of these effect and they continue to do so. Based on the tradition of selfless service, volunteers put the lives, welfare and at times, security of others before their own," he noted.

The government and the people of The Gambia, he added, acknowledge and truly appreciates the contribution of America with the concerted efforts of all our partners and through the peace corps, in our drive to achieve economic development and strengthen the country democratic institutions.

For her part, the country director for Peace Corps, Jennifer Goette also expressed similar sentiment on the significance of the Peace Corps' contribution in The Gambia for the past 50 years. She said the volunteers have been serving the Gambian communities particularly on health, education and agriculture among others.