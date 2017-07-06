6 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: WB Social Protection Specialist Says Gambia On Right Path

A World Bank social protection specialist for Africa Region has said that The Gambia's national social protection policy is a good one and her office will continue to give support for the sustainability of the programme.

Speaking to journalists shortly after holding a close door talks with Madam Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, the minister of women's affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Penny Williams said she was in the country to see how WB can continue supporting Gambia on her social protection programme.

Accompanied to State House by Fanta BaiSecka, director of Gambia's Department of Social Welfare, Madam Williams said she has found that social protection is very important to The Gambia and assured that WB will always be ready to help.

November last year, Gambia launched her social protection policy and child protection strategy plan during the 5th National Social Protection Forum. It is targeted to provide a platform for policy-makers, civil society, researchers and development partners to exchange knowledge, ideas and experiences for implementation of an effective, integrated and inclusive social protection system in The Gambia.

