Gambia: NBA Atlanta Hawks Player Visits Gambia

Dennis Schroder, a German professional basketball player for the Altanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) yesterday arrived in the country for a week visit.

He was received on arrival at the Banjul International Airport by executive members of The Gambia Basketball Association headed by Papa Njie and executive together with basketball players.

During his visit, the player is expected to hold talks with the GBA on areas of interest to the development and promotion of basketball in the country.

Dennis Schröder born September 15, 1993) is a German professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Standing at 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m), he plays at the point guard position. Schröder formerly played for SG Braunschweig and Phantoms Braunschweig. He is widely regarded as one of the best talents in German basketball and has drawn many comparisons to fellow NBA point guard Rajon Rondo.

Schröder started playing professional basketball in 2010 for SG Braunschweig, farm team of Phantoms Braunschweig. In his first season with SUM Baskets Braunschweig, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game in a 2nd-tier German League. In the 2011-12 season he made a breakthrough, averaging 17.8 points and 6.7 assists over 23 regular season games. His team went in the playoffs where he averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 assists over 4 games. In the same season, he also played 30 games for Phantoms Braunschweig of the German League, averaging 2.3 points, 0.7 assists and 0.8 rebounds in about 8 minutes per game.

In the 2012-13 season he played 32 games for Phantoms Braunschweig, averaging 12 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 25 minutes per game. For the season, he was named the League's Most Improved Player as well as Best Young German Player. In 2013, Schröder was announced to play at the 2013 Nike Hoop Summit for the World Select Team. Before officially playing at the Nike Hoop Summit, Schröder decided to declare for the 2013 NBA draft. On April 20, 2013, Schröder led his team to a 112-98 win. He finished with 18 points, 6 assists and 2 rebounds in 29 minutes.