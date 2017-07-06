Gambia: 'My Cousin Told Me If We Scream, We Will Be Killed' - Witness Tells Court

A second prosecution witness in an alleged criminal trial involving three men, Monday told a Bundung Magistrates' Court before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie that Ma Fanta Hydara; her cousin and the complainant in the case had told her not to scream or the accused persons were going to kill them when they entered their house.

Sawdatou Jatta said when Modou Gaye, Ebrima Mbowe and Omar Sowe entered the house, she was sleeping in her room when Ma Fanta knocked at her door and screamed that there were thieves in the house.

The three men are now standing accused of house breaking and stealing at Brusubi on 15th April, 2017.

"Ma Fanta asked me to hide because the three men were asking for money. She told me that she already gave them D400 which they said was small and she later gave them D4000. She said during their search of the house, the accused persons took D10, 000 from her drawer," Sawdatou said.

Sawdatou said when she attempted to scream for help, Ma Fanta told her not to because the accused persons said they were going to kill them if they had screamed. She said she ran to the back door of her room and screamed for help.

According to her, two of their neighbours then rushed to help them and were later joined by a group of police officers who were on patron. She said when she explained the incident to the police, they (Police) said they saw some three men while they were coming. "Some 30 minutes later, the police officers came with the accused persons and Ma Fanta identified them as the ones who invaded their house."

She said at that point, the officers brought out a veil and a mobile phone which Ma Fanta identified as hers. "The accused persons did not only take money but also a box containing jewelries."

The case is adjourned to July 14th