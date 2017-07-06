Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Junior Scorpions Leave for Bissau Return Leg Friendly

The Gambia National Home Based Team (CHAN) under the guidance of Coach Alhagie Sarr is scheduled to leave for Bissau today, Thursday 6th July for the return leg friendly international with their counterparts, the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau slated for Saturday July 8th in Bissau.

This follows last Saturday's first leg match where both sides drew goal less. The return warm up leg is part of technical preparations for the Local Based National Team ahead of their African Nations Championships (CHAN) Qualifier at home to Mali slated for July 15th in Banjul.

The Gambia Football Federation with its technical team have finalized the list that is bound for Bissau for the Weekend friendly.

GOALKEEPERS

Alagie Nyabally (Real De Banjul FC)

Baboucarr Ceesay (GAF FC)

Ebrima Jarju (Real De Banjul FC)

DEFENDERS

Saikou Mansally (Real De Banjul FC)

Mbye Faye (Real De Banjul FC)

Mattar Ceesay (GPA FC)

Salifu Krubally (Real De Banjul)

Mass Manga (Hawks FC)

Gregory Sambou (GPA FC)

John Bass (Brikama United FC)

Lamin Conteh (GPA FC)

MID FIELDERS

Musa Yaffa (Hawks FC)

Sainey Sambou (Brikama United FC)

Mattar Ceesay (GAF FC)

Sang Pierre Mendy ( Gamtel FC)

Alagie Sarr (GPA FC)

Lamin Charty (Hawks FC)

FORWARDS

Yankuba Jarju (Real De Baldeh)

Mustapha Drammeh (Bombada FC)

Adama Jammeh (GAF FC)

Pa Omar Jobe (Real De Banjul FC)

Ousman Sillah (Wallidan FC)

Yahya Ndong (Gamtel FC)

OFFICIALS

Alhagie Sarr Head Coach

Abdoulie Bojang Asst Coach

Foday Bah Asst Coach

Abdoulie Njie Goal Keeper Coach

Kalipha Manneh Medical Officer

Pa Mattar Ndow Physio

Amadou LS Jaiteh Kits Manager

Demba Conateh Team Manager

Martin Gomez Head of Delegation

Ismaila Njie Finance

Source: GFF