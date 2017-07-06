Gambia: Fifth Witness Testifies in Alleged Drug Trial

Landing Badjie, a Narcotics Officer attached at the Sibanor Police Station, yesterday testified as fifth prosecution witness in an alleged drug case involving Ebrima Ndow, Bakaray Jarju, Ousman Dumbuya, Pa Matarr Darboe and Abdoulie Chaw.

The accused persons are defending themselves in two count charges of prohibited drug possession and conspiracy to commit an offence before Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye of the Sibanor Narcotics Court.

They are accused of being found in possession of 45kg, 48kg and 460g of suspected cannabis on 13th February, 2017 at Bullock and diverse places.

Mr. Badjie told the court in his testimony that the day the accused persons were arrested, he was in his house at Sibanor and he received tip-off information about them.

He said NCA3 Demba Jallow, the second prosecution witness in the case and Karamo Sanneh, who were on duty at the Bullock Check Point informed him that an ash-coloured glove car with registration number: BJL 68548 L and a black Pajero with registration number: BJL 8969 L were coming from Kombo to Foni.

He said the officers told him that the vehicles were suspected to be carrying suspected cannabis. "Some five minutes later, I saw the suspected vehicles coming. They came up to the last junction and I think they suspected that Narcotics Officers were present then they took a U-turn and we boarded our office vehicle and followed them, but we couldn't catch them," he explained.

The matter is adjourned to 6th July for cross-examination.