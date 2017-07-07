Photo: Screenshot

The Bell Pottinger statement

An apology from former Gupta public relations firm Bell Pottinger is not enough, the DA said on Thursday.

In a statement, spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme said the company should donate money it made from Gupta family business to good causes. It also implored them to share more information on their dealings.

"If this apology was to be taken seriously, the company would fully disclose all dealings with the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma. More pertinently, they would commit to using all profits obtained from Gupta business deals to investing in building schools or any developmental non-government organisations in SA."

Bell Pottinger Chief Executive James Henderson on Thursday apologised for the work the company did for the Gupta family and Oakbay Investments.

"We have good, decent people who will be as angered by what has been discovered as we are. We wish to issue a full, unequivocal and absolute apology to anyone impacted. These activities should never have been undertaken. We are deeply sorry that this happened."

Van Damme said the party welcomed the apology but said that it came on the back of continued pressure from the DA.

"[We reported] the company to UK-based regulatory bodies for their role in initiating campaigns to stir racial tensions in SA."

She said that until the company either revealed more about their dealings or donated monies, the apology was "nothing but a PR-stunt brought on by the public pressure applied by the DA and the South African people".

"We intend on still pursuing the matter with the [British-based] Public and Relations and Communications Association (PCRA)."

Source: News24