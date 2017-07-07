6 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Investigate Night Incident in Girls' Dormitory

Migori
By Elisha Otieno

Police in Migori have launched investigation into an incident in which students from a boys' secondary school spent hours in a girls' dormitory at night.

Dede Girls Secondary School and Manyatta Boys High School, which are 20km apart, are on the spot after the incident, which took place on Monday night, without teachers in either school detecting.

The 10 boys were believed to have been invited by the Form Four girls.

The management of Dede Girls Secondary School has suspended the 11 girls who are said to have hosted the boys.

TERMED SHAMEFUL

Similarly, five boys at Manyatta Boys High School have been suspended, according to the principal, Mr Evans Baraza, who termed the incident shameful.

Multiple interviews revealed that the boys had sneaked out of their school and travelled to the girls' school on motorbikes.

The group had left their school after evening studies and gained access to the dormitory, which houses 100 girls, and stayed there until after midnight.

One of the suspended girls, who maintained she was innocent, said the deal seemed to have been well organised by her colleagues.

'WERE ENTERTAINED'

"They (boys) were entertained by my colleagues and they instructed everybody in the dormitory not tell teachers the following morning," she said.

The suspended girls were asked to return with their parents later.

Migori County Police Commander David Kirui said investigations were on.

Dede Girls Secondary School Principal Lucy Odera turned away journalists, saying the matter would be "handled in-house by the education authorities".

