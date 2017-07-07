Uganda: Working Towards a Budget That Leaves Nobody Behind

opinion

The hurdles faced by a woman in a remote village somewhere in Karamoja aren't hard to imagine: She may have dropped out of school, with limited ability to be productive in the labour market. She got married underage, exposing her to maternal mortality and now she is trying to raise her children with a cloud of challenges over her head - food insecurity and little or no access to basic essentials.

The grim list goes on, not just for this woman, but for many other people with difficult living circumstances - orphans and vulnerable children, people with disabilities, those in hard-to-reach areas, older persons, ethnic minorities, the youth and for many, being born female remains an obstacle to a vast array of human rights.

Recently, the nation listened to the 2017/18 Budget - the largest single resource of financing through which government promises are translated into policies and plans that are meant to benefit a country's citizens equitably. As is usually the case, people focused on what they feel affects them most: Prices of fast-moving consumer goods, taxes levied on used cars... While it is true that these are important, they aren't the whole picture. The woman in Karamoja may be a fictional character, but socio-economic huddles are certainly very real all over the country.

The good news is that there are mechanisms to address these gaps. Gender and Equity Budgeting is an approach that allocates and utilises the country's resources and programmes, taking into consideration the different needs and constraints of various categories of people and addressing any imbalances.

Even better news is that Gender and Equity Budgeting is not optional. It is a legal requirement. The Public Finance Management Act (2015) has provisions, which oblige ministries, departments and Agencies (MDAs) to address gender and equity issues in their plans and budgets. The law requires that no sector plan or budget can be approved by Parliament unless it has been issued with a certificate of gender and equity compliance.

Unfortunately, there are facts on the ground threatening to take these good intentions off-course. Findings of the Budget Framework Papers (BFPs) and Ministerial Policy Statements (MPSs) assessed for the last two financial years, as well as a series of organisational capacity assessments conducted with support from DFID revealed lack of technical knowledge of the key issues of concern in each sector, and the skills and expertise to address them in planning and budgeting. For the 2017/18 financial year, nearly 40 per cent of MDAs failed to score the 50 per cent pass mark required to earn them a compliance certificate.

It is a dire situation when those charged with budgeting for women, people with disabilities, children, youth, older persons, ethnic minorities and remote and disadvantaged communities, clearly don't have the know-how. It leaves these people out of the development process. The need for capacity development cannot be more blatant.

As such, the government set off on a journey to address this by launching a Capacity Development Plan for Gender and Equity Budgeting on June 12, 2017, with support from DFID. The five-year plan, which was developed through a highly participatory, consultative and inclusive process, was formulated as a guiding framework for addressing the knowledge and skills gaps in Gender and Equity Budgeting. It identifies key target groups for capacity development and proposes specific training needs, basing on roles in the budget process.

This is a step forward; turning political will into action, helping to ensure greater consistency between economic goals and social commitments and ultimately, building resilient communities. Our aspiration is to see every actor, who is trained, moving Uganda forward.

Our hope is that as we strive to reach middle income status by 2020, we will witness positive results from gender and equity budgeting and nobody will be left behind as we redress imbalances and promote equal opportunities for all.

Ms Ntambi is the chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission