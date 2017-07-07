Uganda: Find Long-Term Solution to Recurrent Hunger

editorial

This paper yesterday reported that five people have died as famine hits Kanungu and Rukungiri districts in western Uganda. In Rukungiri District alone, more than 900 families in Bwambara Sub-county are reportedly suffering from acute food shortage.

The gravity of the biting hunger in the sub-county is epitomised by the sub-county resident who confessed that he had spent a week without eating any solid meal. The situation is no better in many sub-counties in neighbouring Kanungu District.

Across the country, the question of food shortage and biting hunger remain a thorny issue. Not so long ago, people in parts of Teso sub-region resorted to hunting and eating termites to survive because they had nothing else to feed on. The most famine-stricken districts are Katakwi, Amuria, Bukedea and Kaberamaido. Besides, there is no good news to write home about in Karamoja sub-region, Insingiro District, Tororo, etc.

The famine in Uganda is attributed majorly to the prolonged drought over the past years - making it difficult for many families to cultivate their land, find water and food to eat. These have led to a state of despair and hopelessness.

It is at this point that we ask: Why are people still dying of hunger in spite of the fact that famine has been with us for more or less than two years? What short-term and long-term measures has the government put in place to mitigate the ravaging hunger now killing our people and long-term solutions to the famine in the country?

Ugandans are tired of knee-jack responses by the government of distributing relief food - usually a few kilos of maize flour and beans - which are never enough to cover two meals for a family. They also wouldn't want the recurrence of hunger year-in year out - implying that there is need for a long-term measures to curb hunger.

These issues that the government should seriously focus on. It therefore defeats logic that leaders in a country where people are dying of hunger should instead waste time issuing directives on civil servants dress code. Neither should leaders spend valuable time plotting how to tamper with the Constitution when citizens can't find water food or water.

In the circumstances, there is need for the government to prioritise fighting famine through provision of irrigation schemes, especially in drought-prone areas. Besides, the government should construct dams to provide water, especially for livestock, in order to save them from starving to death during drought like it happened in Insingiro in October 2016.

Most importantly, the government should construct silos across the country, stock them with food in times of plenty (harvest time) and distribute it when famine hits.