Uganda: Buoyant KCCA Seek Better Fortunes 20 Years Later

Allan Okello and Julius Poloto were not born when KCC played Esperance in the semi-finals of the 1997 Caf Cup.

Timothy Awany and Denis Rukundo were one year while Derrick Nsibambi was three.

The result in Tunis was a forgettable one with Jackson Mayanja's KCC conceding six without reply.

Their continental dream would end 9-1 on aggregate but KCC recovered to win the Super League.

Coach Mike Mutebi, only 27 at the time, may not have lasted to pop the champagne of league glory that year but his contribution to the club's seventh title was beyond doubt.

Tonight the Lugogo-based side return to Stade Olympique De Rades as KCCA, revamped, reborn and ripe with desire when they take on Club Africain.

Both teams need a point to advance but Mutebi, who had exited the club by the time KCC faced Esperance in October 1997, is adamant he will play to win.

The Rades stadium, which is shared by arch-rivals Africain and Esperance, has proved a graveyard for Ugandan sides - SC Villa let in half a dozen in the 1991 Africa Cup of Champions Club final.

Yet KCCA in beating El Masry, Fus Rabat and Africain in Kampala have shown that they are no longer intimidated by North African opposition.

Key to getting the point needed is to start well. On nearly all the team's continental travels, matches have been lost in the first 15 minutes.

Although KCCA have lost all their games away from home in Africa, Mutebi is confident of getting a result tonight.

Part of that belief is born out of the magnificent debut Saddam Juma enjoyed against Fus Rabat last weekend.

KCCA will have to have superb 'game management' as Mutebi calls it and the presence of Juma's organisational abilities of the deep-lying orchestrator is central to the team's hopes.

"We must have the ball because when you have it, you dictate play," Mutebi observed.

His team hogged possession against Rabat with Muzamir Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda in fine form and the purist in Mutebi could be tempted to retain them along with Juma in midfield.

Club Africain's dangerman remains striker Mokhtar Belkhiter who got a cheeky goal at Lugogo before his effort was rendered irrelevant by Nsibambi and Tom Masiko.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Group A fixtures tomorrow

Fus Rabat vs Rivers Utd 11pm

Club Africain vs KCCA 11pm

CLUB FACT FILES

Club Africain

Founded - 1920

League titles - 13

Tunisia Cups - 12

Africa Cup of Champions Club

(Caf Champions league) - 1

Home ground - Stade Olympique De Rades (60000 seater)

KCCA

Founded - 1963

League titles - 12

Uganda Cups - 9

Cecafa title - 1

Home ground - StarTimes Stadium (10000 seater)