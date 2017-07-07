Uganda: Kabaka's Lake Polluters Face Prosecution

Kampala — Rubaga Division mayor Joyce Ssebugwawo has ordered the prosecution of whoever is behind the pollution of the man-made Kabaka's Lake.

Ms Ssebugwawo, particularly singled out Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral owned by Pastor Robert Kayanja and St Lawrence University among those allegedly contaminating Kabaka's Lake.

The mayor issued the order yesterday as she toured the lake, located at Ndeeba South of Kampala in Rubaga Division where she found drainage systems connecting to the lake allegedly constructed by Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral and St Lawrence University, empting dirty water directly into the lake.

While a mini tour of the lake showed culverts pouring water from the side of the university and the cathedral, Daily Monitor could not independently establish whether the channels belong to either institution.

Sewage and waste dumping threaten the existence of the largest man-made lake.

Kabaka's Lake was created in 1886 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II.

"This is unacceptable and calls for legal remedies from the perpetrators. This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated," Ms Ssebugwawo said.

An improvement plan to develop Kabaka's Lake was drawn by a committee appointed by Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga and during a tour on March 29, 2016, Mr Mayiga told reporters that its developments would start soon. At the time, Mr Mayiga assured the public that Mengo would embark on developing the lake soon after the completion of Masengere, a commercial building owned by the Buganda Kingdom in Bulange Mengo, a year ago.

The lake and its surroundings cover 39.8 acres that were divided under the development plan to have a recreational, leisure, cultural, lake and water sports facilities.

Other features include, an open exhibition and open craft market on 1.5 acres, jogging and cycling trails, a lake museum, aquarium containing the whole collection of Buganda's aquatic species, Kabaka Mwanga II monument and a garden and parking yard of 100 cars for the park and lake visitors.

The St Lawrence University spokesperson, Mr Simon Mabira, distanced his institution from the allegations.

"How do we pollute it? What basis does she have? The lake is being polluted by water that moves from all over Rubaga Division. Our drainage system doesn't connect to the lake. We are also desirous to reserve the lake, we are proud to stay near," Mr Mabira said.

When contacted, Mengo spokesperson Noah Kiyimba was unavailable for a comment as our calls went unanswered.

Efforts to get a comment from Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral were fruitless. When this reporter visited Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, those in charge of the church said Pastor Kayanja, is the only spokesperson for the church and that he was away.