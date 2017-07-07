Uganda: Kira Municipality Growing Steadily, Two Years Later

Wakiso — Kira Municipality has registered steady growth in the last two years of its operations, making it the fastest growing municipality among its contemporaries in Uganda.

The municipality became operational in 2015 along 11 others across the country, including Nansana, Makindye Saabagabo, Mityana, and Mubende.

There was scepticism among a section of residents whether the new municipality would deliver quality services and usher in effective administration as well as proper planning and orderly urban development.

Although the municipality is still grappling with a myriad of challenges, some successes so far registered are worthy celebrating.

"We are moving steadily as a Municipality and there is some light at the end of the tunnel," says Mr Ambrose Ochieng, the Kira Municipal town clerk.

Mr Ochieng says Pope Francis's visit to Uganda in November 2015 boosted some infrastructural development in the municipality -something that has helped change the face of the area.

"If there is any part of Uganda that benefited from Pope Francis's visit, none can beat us. We thank God for having chosen the Martyrs' Shrines to be in our area .A lot of money was pumped into improving infrastructure around the shrines and in the end, it was Kira Municipality that benefited," he says.

According to Mr Ochieng, the road from Kireka Township connecting to Protestants' Martyrs Shrine in Nakiyanja was given a proper drainage system, drainage covers, proper road marks and well-designed walkways while the road from Kyaliwajjala all through to Protestants' Shrine in Nakiyanja is well lit.

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation also installed a new water booster in Namugongo to ensure regular piped water supply in the area.

"When you move around, residents will tell you that water is no longer a problem in villages around Namugongo," he says.

Kira roundabout, which is adjacent to Kira Municipality offices, got a facelift, according to Mr Ochieng.

He says roads stretching from Najjera to Kira, Kira to Kyaliwajjala, Seeta to Namugongo were all upgraded, in honour of the Papal visit.

"The rapid infrastructure development in Kira has seen facilities such as high-end apartments, hotels and guest houses being established in the area. Businesses are booming due to the increased traffic from Seeta -Mukono (Jinja Road) through Namugongo, Kira and Naalya," he says.

Other areas neighbouring Kira such as Goma Sub-country in Mukono District are also benefiting from the municipality's rapid growth, according to Mr Ochieng.

"Currently, we are constructing a multi-billion administration block that will accommodate all our staff. We have also lined up the posts for the heads of department and very soon Wakiso District will advertise those posts," he says.

Mr Julius Mutebi, the municipal mayor, says the achievements registered so far are due to the unwavering commitment and hard work exhibited by both the technical and political staff.

Mr Mutebi, however, says despite the progress made so far, there are still some challenges such as continued demand for better services, and non-tax compliance.

"We have an anxious community that demands better services, but some people still have a negative attitude towards paying taxes such as property tax. In markets such as Kireka, Bweyogerere, Namboole where we anticipate getting high revenue, people do not want to pay dues yet they expect quality services," Mr Mutebi explains.

Kira is one of the areas with a messed up sewer system although its proximity from the capital is only less than five kilometres in areas such as Kireka.

"Highly populated towns such as Kireka, Bweyogerere, Kyaliwajjala and Kira lack sewerage systems and this has led to occurrences of sewage discharge which in some cases has led to diseases related to poor hygiene," he says.