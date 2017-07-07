7 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Govt to Engage Private Sector in E-Services

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Kampala — Government, through National Information Technology Authority of Uganda (NITA-U), is seeking to integrate all information systems in government so that data can seamlessly be shared between the systems in a rational, secure, efficient and sustainable manner to enhance public service delivery.

Speaking at the systems integration meeting organised for the private sector players in the country in Kampala last week, the Permanent Secretary ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Mr Vincent Bagiire, said government has put in place the infrastructure that will enhance integration of systems.

"With the implementation of Systems Integration, security and safeguard of sensitive data is crucial," he said.

Integration is expected to improve transparency and efficiency of government procedures and practices through greater use of e-government services.

This will in turn enhance the ability of government units to service citizens better and provide greater and timely access to public services and information.

NITA-U executive director James Saaka, said: "Life will be made easier for citizens and businesses when they can access government services online without queuing at public offices."

