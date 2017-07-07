7 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Investors Urged to Foster Devt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tom Brian Angurini

Kampala — Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) commissioner general Doris Akol has commended investors who pay their taxes in time, which in turn leads to development of the country.

This was at a recent breakfast meeting organised by the Nakawa Division Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo to foster partnership among investors with a theme Building Partnerships for a better Nakawa.

"Uganda Revenue Authority was able to collect approximately Shs12.3 trillion from investors both local and international. Gross Domestic Product increased by 0.7 per cent in the last financial year," she said.

According to her, Nakawa Division is an industrial hub where markets and infrastructure need to be facilitated, something that can only be done if they meet their tax payment obligations.

Statistics released by URA indicate that Nakawa Division contributes Shs2 trillion in customs taxes and has 94,000 tax payers within in its vicinity. More than 100 firms attended the event held at Uganda Manufacturers Association.

Uganda

Storm Over Kampala's Tuk-Tuks

On June 13, a group of irate motorists stormed the Minister for Kampala Affairs, Ms Beti Kamya's village in Lungujja in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.