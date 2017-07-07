Kampala — Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) commissioner general Doris Akol has commended investors who pay their taxes in time, which in turn leads to development of the country.

This was at a recent breakfast meeting organised by the Nakawa Division Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo to foster partnership among investors with a theme Building Partnerships for a better Nakawa.

"Uganda Revenue Authority was able to collect approximately Shs12.3 trillion from investors both local and international. Gross Domestic Product increased by 0.7 per cent in the last financial year," she said.

According to her, Nakawa Division is an industrial hub where markets and infrastructure need to be facilitated, something that can only be done if they meet their tax payment obligations.

Statistics released by URA indicate that Nakawa Division contributes Shs2 trillion in customs taxes and has 94,000 tax payers within in its vicinity. More than 100 firms attended the event held at Uganda Manufacturers Association.