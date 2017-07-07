Uganda: Teacher Threatens to Sue District Over Salary

Pallisa — A primary school teacher in Pallisa District has threatened to drag the district leadership to court over unpaid salary arrears amounting to Shs3.8m.

Mr John Otim, a teacher at Omatakojo Primary School in Agule Sub-county, claims his name was erroneously deleted from the payroll in August last year but it was reinstated in April.

He, however, says he has never got his arrears for the nine months his name was missing on the payroll.

Through his lawyers of Ilukor Advocates and Solicitors Legal Consultants, Mr Otim wants the district authorities to pay him his money or he sues them.

"The aforementioned teacher has been unlawfully and unjustly been deprived of the said money which the plaintiff now seeks from the district to pay his salary arrears amounting to Shs3.7m," the notice of intention to sue reads in part.

It adds: "The district has been given 45 days to respond to the notice and failure to do so, the matter will be dragged to court for further attention without any further notice."

However, Mr John Francis Okuma, the Pallisa District education officer, said the matter had never been brought to his attention before.

"It's true that Mr Otim is among the teachers in that school, but unfortunately, what you are telling me is just news. But as a district, we shall receive the notice and respond to the issues raised," Mr Okuma said in an interview recently.