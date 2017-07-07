Uganda: Illegal Humps Have Become Fashionable On Our Roads

opinion

A few years ago, I wrote that in a dramatic move that resembled a military operation, president Idi Amin once directed me to order law enforcement officers between Kampala and Entebbe to remove, in a matter of hours, all dead dogs on Entebbe Road in preparation for the arrival of then president of Libya Col Muammar Gaddafi.

Dead dogs were at the time a common sight on Entebbe Road and, despite the current heavy deployment of police officers, they (dead dogs) still are. As usual, the citizens and the local authorities were never bothered, and flies could be seen hovering over dead dogs and other animals. Some of the traffic police officers were often seen eating pork at roadside joints, only metres away from a rotting dog carcass. Amin acted on the eve of Ghaddafi's arrival, and for years thereafter, you could not find a dead animal on Entebbe Road.

On the other hand, the story of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), which was held in Uganda a few years ago, is distressing. Months before the meeting, citizens eagerly started planting trees and flowers on Entebbe Road and elsewhere. Small shops that were put up in rusty roadside metal containers and other clumsy buildings were ruthlessly demolished by enthusiastic engineering contractors hired by government officials, most of them corrupt, to do the job. Dead dogs could be seen along the road, but clearing them would come after the law enforcing officers had devoured the millions of shillings they were reaping from the corrupt contractors.

As soon as Chogm ended, the trees and flowers became fodder for goats and cattle, and the rusty containers were immediately re-erected. This was mismanagement, poor administration and greed at the apex, but even as I write, those who stole Chogm money are free and business continues as usual. There have since been many other ugly stories of corruption, fraud, outright theft, mismanagement and abuse of power, all of which make right-minded Ugandans sick. My latest personal sickness emanates from the illegal road humps that people are putting up everywhere as the local government law-enforcing officers, if they exist at all, look on.

Only the other day, someone who describes himself as a "businessman" gathered some shrubs and erected a shade at the turning to Nabinoonya Beach near Kisubi on Entebbe Road where he bakes chapatti and other fast-foods. The busy road to the beach passes right behind that shade, and next to it is a fleet of heavy trucks (Magulu Kkumi), which belong to a big importer of household goods from Mombasa. Because the shade is uncovered at the back, the dust and mud raised by the importer's trucks and vehicles heading to Nabinoonya Beach, have become part of the ingredients of the fast foods the 'businessman's customers consume.

To the inconvenience of the road users and his neighbours, he has recently erected a mountain-sized hump behind the shade, hopefully to protect his property from the dust and mud. It has not occurred to him that the hump will hold and divert rain water to his neighbours' shops.

Humps are basically designed to slow down speeding passing vehicles in areas where school children and other pedestrians cross roads. And to conform to officially approved standards, they are supposed to be erected by trained technicians under the supervision of official road engineers.

Legal humps are well built and cause no inconvenience to vehicles and other road users, but the illegal ones, which have now become fashionable, are constructed so crudely by ignorant individuals, who use huge rocks and all sorts of debris that they have become a nuisance to the drivers and pedestrians they are designed to protect.

No sooner are such humps erected than boda-bodas, other vehicles and rain water started destroying them, and at the end of the day, they become obstacles and lose their usefulness. It is high time Uganda National Road Authority and local government authorities enforced the relevant laws so as to stop this malpractice and other abuses of our main and access roads.

Mr Kiwanuka is a journalist, retired foreign service officer and author.