6 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan Petitions Reps Over Harassment

Photo: Vanguard
Patience Jonathan.
By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel

Wife of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience Jonathan, has impressed on the House of Representatives to call security agencies to order.

The is contained in a petition presented to the House yesterday by Hon Gogo Bright from Rivers state.

While presenting the report, Hon. Bright pleaded that in view of the sacrifices Mrs.Jonathan's husband made for the country while he was president, the House should wade into the matter and call the security agencies to order.

The lawmaker noted that no former first lady has been persecuted Mrs. Jonathan has since her husband left office.

"No former first lady has been harassed like this before.

"But for the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, the house should consider and call the security agencies to order."

The petition comes a day after an ad hoc committee of the House resolved to invite her husband to explain his role in the contentious Malabu oil deal.

It will be recalled that the House on December 7, 2016, received a similar petition from the former first lady.

Nigeria

