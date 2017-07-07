Malawi: Tay Grin Appears On Trace Africa, Sends Independence Day Message

Rapper Tay Grin, who is touring United States of America, continues enjoying the limelight with his latest appearance on Trace Africa, not in a music video, but to send a special message to Malawians on Independence Day.

Trace Africa is running a 35-second special 53rd Independence Day message, titled [email protected]

Among others, the video is depicting Malawi's wildlife, cultural dances, Lake Malawi and the historical King's African Rifles (KAR) monument in Zomba.

Tay Grin is well-known for his passion for Malawian heritage and he has used music to give his international audience a glimpse of the Malawian society.

"I am 100 percent Malawian and I will use every platform to promote Malawian culture and heritage. Our culture brings us together and I want to continue using music to reach out to an international audience so that a lot of people can appreciate our culture," said Tay Grin in an interview Thursday.

Tay Grin has utilised a number of platforms that include international TV, audience with world leaders and performing on the international stage.

The rapper, who is fondly called Nyau King by his followers, embarked on a mission to promote Malawian culture through traditional dances Gulewamkulu, Ingoma, Beni and Manganje which are noticeable in most of his songs.

A winner of numerous international and local music awards, Tay Grin was recognised by Channel O - which promotes African content - with an award in 2009 alongside Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia) and DJ Waxxy (Nigeria).

Tay Grin, who is UN Women HeForSHe Ambassador, is influencing change in the Malawian society by sustaining cultural practices that are important in the country's development while trying to change some cultural practices which have disadvantaged a section of the society especially girls and women.

The most travelled artist has represented Malawi -- wherever he has performed - by talking about Malawi's tourism, cultural practices, music and heritage sites.

Among other countries, Tay Grin has performed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, USA, Iceland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Australia, Botswana, Uganda and Kenya.