Music legend Oliver Mutukudzi has been appointed as a member of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe board.

Mtukudzi and the other eight board members were announced on Wednesday by the Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, honorable Abednico Ncube.

Speaking at the press conference, Minister Abednico Ncube said the decision to come up with a board came after the council operated for years without a board.

"The Board is appointed to serve for the next three years with effect from 1 July 2017. This appointment comes after the council has operated for some time without a board," said the minister.

The board will be chaired by former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Great Zimbabwe University Professor Herbert Chimhundu .Other members of the board will be Moffat Ndlovu, AB communications chief executive officer Susan Makore, Mtukudzi, Max Tshuma, Ruby Magosvongwe, Japhet Dube, Dorcas Savanhu and Witness Zhangazha.

The appointed persons were drawn from varying backgrounds that include music, media, culture, commercial, entertainment among others.

Minister Abednico Ncube said the members of the board where experts in the creative sector and their main function were to develop and strengthen the arts.

"The board is a group of personalities that are not new to the arts and culture sectors. The main function of the NACZ is to foster, develop and improve the knowledge, understanding and practice of the arts," said the minister.