Photo: Raising Malawi

Madonna in Malawi (file photo).

Madonna's has said the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre, is due to officially open next week.

The singer named The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care after her daughter who she adopted from Malawi, and the unit completed its first surgery last week.

It has been under construction with funding from Madonna's charity Raising Malawi for two years but will officially open on July 11.

"When you look into the eyes of children in need, wherever they may be, a human being wants to do anything and everything they can to help, and on my first visit to Malawi, I made a commitment that I would do just that," says Madonna in quotes reported by the Associated Press.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has joined me on this unbelievable journey. What started out as a dream for Malawi and her children has become a reality, and we couldn't have done it without your support."

"Malawi has enriched my family more than I could have ever imagined," the singer continues. "It's important for me to make sure all my children from the country maintain a strong connection to their birth nation, and equally important to show them that together as humans we have the power to change the world for the better."

The wing has been built in collaboration with the Malawian Ministry of Health and will enable the hospital to double the number of surgeries for children and will provide critical pre-operative and post-operative care.

Madonna also adopted her son David Banda from Malawi in 2006, three years before Mercy James, as well as twin sisters Esther and Stella earlier this year.

She has two biological children, daughter Lourdes and son Rocco.