Uganda: Police Exhume Body of 'Missing' Entebbe Man

Entebbe — Police together with residents of Buusi, Gulwe village have exhumed the body of one Joseph Sekabira, a 20-year-old resident who had gone missing for the past three weeks. He was found murdered and buried in a ditch in a forest.

Residents told journalists that before his disappearance, Sekabira, a farmer had just bought a second hand boda boda which he was using to move to his garden.

After a long fruitless search the residents together with family members gave up after rumours had started circulating that he had gone to visit his ancestral home in Mityana District.

However after some time, two residents; Mr Paulatazia Byamugisha and Suleiman Semakula who had gone to collect firewood in the forest discovered a freshly dug ditches and notified police that went to the scene. They dug up one of the ditches and discovered the body.

Upon exhuming the body, police found deep cuts in the head and face of the deceased which indicated that the deceased could have been brutally beaten up with a metal pipe which was found alongside the decomposing body in the ditch.

Ms Benon Nalongo, an aunt to the deceased told journalists that they suspect her nephew's murder could have stemmed from a land conflict where an interested person wanted to buy his land but the deal fell through.

Entebbe Police station Asst. O/C CID Richard Anvuko Sekabira was attacked by iron bar hit men and was thereafter buried in a ditch.

"We have two of his brothers in our custody and have opened up a murder case file against them under case file CRB5777 as investigations into the murder continue," he said.