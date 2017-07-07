Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago lays a wreath on the casket bearing the body of Ssebaana Kizito.

A special Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) meeting on Thursday solidly resolved to name Nakivubo Place Road after the fallen former Democratic Party president John Ssebana Kizito to appreciate his achievements during his six-year tenure as Kampala Mayor.

The road that runs from Shoprite goes through Container Village to join Namirembe Road near Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium and St. Balikuddembe Market.

It was chosen among six others in a meeting presided over by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at City Hall.

The motion to honour Ssebaana's achievements was moved by the Deputy Lord Mayor Sarah Kanyike Ssebaggala and was seconded by Lord councillors Bruhan Mugisha and Conrad Okello

"In a unanimous decision, this special authority meeting sitting here today with the casket of our mentor here before us, we have resolved to name Nakivubo Place after him," Mr Lukwago, said.

Other roads that had been proposed include Kulekaana Road in Salaama Parish, Mengo Hill Road, Market Street, and Said Barre Road that named after the former Somalia president.

In her motion Ms Kanyike said Ssebaana convinced the then KCC councillors to use the balance of money from the Nakivubo Channel Project for the construction of Rubaga Division Council Headquarters.

The same money was used to buy the building that houses Kampala Central Division Council and Ring Road.

DP President, Mr Norbert Mao told mourners that he now feels energised to lead the party to State House to fulfil Ssebaana's dream.

"Why are our elders checking out at a very terrible speed? Mzee Ssebaana's quitting and many others before him for the last one year means that before the day breaks, there must be total darkness," Mr Mao said. "Since the person lying in the casket before us mentored most of us here, including the Lord Mayor, time is now to forget our differences and take DP to power since that was his wish."

Ssebaana's casket was led to City Hall from Uganda Funeral Service Funeral Home by the Prisons Brass Band and was received by DP youth wingers clad in green and white T-shirts. Police mounted a guard of honour.

State Minister for KCCA Benny Namugwanya Bugembe said the government decided to accord Ssebaana an official burial because he was "statesman who served everybody without discrimination".

The special sitting was attended by several city MPs, former Kampala mayors, current and former city leaders and invited businessmen and KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi.

Ssebaana who died on Monday, is a former mayor of Kampala.