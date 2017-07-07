Uganda: Otafiire, Semujju Clash Over Ssebaana's Legacy

As Parliament convened to pay tribute to fallen former Democratic Party President, John Ssebaana Kizito on Thursday, Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, Kahinda Otaffire and Ibrahim Semujju (FDC- Kiira Municipality) quarrelled over his legacy.

Mr Semujju, the Opposition Chief Whip representing the Leader of Opposition took a swipe at the government for allegedly singing praises of the late Ssebaana's struggle for democracy, yet they practice the opposite.

"Mzee Ssebaana here was indeed a true democrat and selflessly participated in such processes that demonstrate the core of democracy," he said.

Mr Semujju asked government and Parliament to uphold this legacy by upholding the Constitution, which the late Ssebaana helped promulgate, especially in regard to the presidential age limit.

"He made a passionate plea to this Parliament to desist from changing Article 102 B of the Constitution that puts a mandatory age limit, this is one of the items being undermined," said Semujju.

The lawmaker, pointing at Mr Otafiire said that there was a scheme by the justice minister to abrogate the Constitution to pave way for President Museveni's longevity into power.

However, Mr Otafiire objected and instead told Mr Semujju that the Constitution is not cast in stone and is subject to amendment.

"The Constitution of Uganda is not my property; it is a property of Ugandans," said Otafiire.

He also added that "It is not a commandment from God and all articles in the Constitution are subject to amendment when the population of Uganda so chooses."

The late Ssebaana was praised as a very amiable person, and intelligent politician who never held back information, wise counsel and wisdom.

In a motion to pay tribute to the late Ssebaana, the government through the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda hailed him for his contribution to the democratisation process of Uganda.

"He was a strong advocate for democratic governance and contributed to the development of multi-party politics in Uganda," said Rugunda

The late Ssebaana will be laid to rest on Saturday at his ancestral home Pande in Luwero district.