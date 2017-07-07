Uganda: I Am Ready to Enforce Centenary Park Demolitions - Kayihura

The Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has given assurance to the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions Statutory and State Enterprises on the demolition of illegal structures at Centenary Park.

Kayihura was yesterday appearing before the committee chaired by Mr Abdul Katuntu (FDC-Bugweri County), that is probing the matter.

"We shall operate within the legal framework because ours is not to demolish but to ensure there is law and order," Kayihura said.

Later on, speaking to the media, Gen Kayihura said that the police would ensure that the exercise is carried out as directed without fail.

The committee had earlier on, on Wednesday asked Nalongo Estates, the company managing Centenary Park, to pave way for the installation of water pipes by the National Sewerage Corporation and other developments to be carried out by Kampala Capital City Authority and the Uganda National Roads Authority.

"We shall not sit back and watch as Nalongo Estates holds government institutions at ransom," said Katuntu. Mr Katuntu also faulted Mr Godfrey Nyakaana and his wife Sarah Kizito (Nalongo) for blocking infrastructural undertakings by the government.

The committee also instructed the bodies to commence work immediately because government risks litigation due to delays.

Nalongo Estates will bear the costs of demolition.

The demolition will pave way for the construction of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation sewer line, a Umeme power station and the Japan International Corporation Agency Kampala flyover project.

Centenary Park has been a centre of controversy since 2012 after KCCA terminated Nalongo Estates lease contract on breach of contract.