Rwanda: 130 Graduate From University of Kigali

A total of 130 students yesterday were awarded degrees and diplomas in different disciplines from the University of Kigali (UoK).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony in Kigali, the UoK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Danson Musyoki Kimeu, told the fresh graduates that learning was a continuous process.

"Receiving your certificates, diplomas or degrees today does not mean an end but rather the beginning of a long journey. Let me say that it is what you do and how you do it after graduation that will determine your success in life," he said.

Prof. Manasseh Nshuti, the Chairman Board of Promoters, UoK, urged students to work as intellectuals to ensure development of the country in all sectors.

"We established this institution to avoid the flow of Rwandans going to study abroad but we also wanted to provide them with quality and necessary education (right at home)," he said.

"Being awarded these certificates is one thing, but using them is another thing. All of us have different backgrounds and experiences but we have come to realise that education changes life and makes it sustainable. So you need to use the skills you acquired to make your life, families and the country better," he urged graduands.

Nshuti called on students to uphold Rwandan values and putting in practice what they had acquired in class.

He challenged them to look beyond their certificates.

Dr David Macrae, the University Chancellor, told the graduands that what they learnt in the university could have a profound effect on the rest of their lives if they make better choices in their future careers.

"Like all other investments, the returns on this investment will depend fundamentally on how it is managed, in deciding what to do with your degrees you need to consider your options carefully," he said.

Marie-Claire Ngwinondebe, who graduated with a Bachelors degree in accounting, said fresh graduates need to be open to new ideas and strive for excellence at work.

"We need to work hard and demonstrate the difference between us and past graduates, the more years pass, the more we get new skills from different teachers from diverse countries with different experiences," she told The New Times.

Jeremiah Agaba, who graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Economics, said they learnt a lot in school which he believes will benefit them.

"Most of the fresh graduates decry start-up capital but I think that the best way to navigate the outside world is to have positive ideas," he said.

The best performing student was awarded with a free scholarship to study master's programme.