7 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: 130 Graduate From University of Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Mbaraga

A total of 130 students yesterday were awarded degrees and diplomas in different disciplines from the University of Kigali (UoK).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony in Kigali, the UoK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Danson Musyoki Kimeu, told the fresh graduates that learning was a continuous process.

"Receiving your certificates, diplomas or degrees today does not mean an end but rather the beginning of a long journey. Let me say that it is what you do and how you do it after graduation that will determine your success in life," he said.

Prof. Manasseh Nshuti, the Chairman Board of Promoters, UoK, urged students to work as intellectuals to ensure development of the country in all sectors.

"We established this institution to avoid the flow of Rwandans going to study abroad but we also wanted to provide them with quality and necessary education (right at home)," he said.

"Being awarded these certificates is one thing, but using them is another thing. All of us have different backgrounds and experiences but we have come to realise that education changes life and makes it sustainable. So you need to use the skills you acquired to make your life, families and the country better," he urged graduands.

Nshuti called on students to uphold Rwandan values and putting in practice what they had acquired in class.

He challenged them to look beyond their certificates.

Dr David Macrae, the University Chancellor, told the graduands that what they learnt in the university could have a profound effect on the rest of their lives if they make better choices in their future careers.

"Like all other investments, the returns on this investment will depend fundamentally on how it is managed, in deciding what to do with your degrees you need to consider your options carefully," he said.

Marie-Claire Ngwinondebe, who graduated with a Bachelors degree in accounting, said fresh graduates need to be open to new ideas and strive for excellence at work.

"We need to work hard and demonstrate the difference between us and past graduates, the more years pass, the more we get new skills from different teachers from diverse countries with different experiences," she told The New Times.

Jeremiah Agaba, who graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Economics, said they learnt a lot in school which he believes will benefit them.

"Most of the fresh graduates decry start-up capital but I think that the best way to navigate the outside world is to have positive ideas," he said.

The best performing student was awarded with a free scholarship to study master's programme.

Rwanda

Rwandans in Diaspora Mark Liberation Day

Rwandans in Ankara, Tokyo and Republic of Congo on Tuesday marked the 23rd Liberation Day with messages of encouragement… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.