Uganda: IGPs Escort Car in Accident, One Officer Dead

A private Toyota Hiace car, registration no. UAE 8750 was on Wednesday evening involved in a fatal accident killing one, PC Micheal Gona a driver attached to Police Flying Squad.

The accident happened at Towei Hill in Kawowo sub-county, a black spot on Kapchorwa-Mbale Highway.

Sipi Regional Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Chrispas Taitika confirmed the cause of the accident.

"The cause is brake failure. Survivors say that the driver tried to apply brakes severally but failed making the vehicle roll several times before flying over a steep slope," said Mr Taitaka.

The IGP who had flown to Mbale for a night had to fly back to Kapchorwa on hearing about the incident.

ASP Holleth Karakya, PC Vincent Chebet, Sgt Kawawa Isisiga, PC Okello are the police officers identified and civilians are Moses Wambi, Sarah Muzide, Anthony Mbale. They are said to have jumped out through the windows when they saw that the vehicle had lost control.

When Daily Monitor visited the scene, the body of the deceased had been taken to Kapchorwa Hospital mortuary and the injured were being attended to at the same hospital.

The injured police officers will be transferred to Mbale for special management under a police doctor according to Mr Taitaka.

There were about 10 occupants in the car which was part of a convoy escorting the IGP who had visited Kapchorwa earlier in the day to assess the security situation following the killing of a police officer, PC Charles Oulanya by unknown assailants while on guard at Kapchorwa Boma Grounds where a trade show is taking place.

The accident happened just four days after another accident involving a heavy truck carrying metal bars in the same spot flew over a cliff and rammed into a home killing three children and one adult.