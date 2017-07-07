Uganda: Pryce Teeba Feeling Like Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has never trended before like he is doing these past weeks.

But Pryce Teeba went beyond simply talking about the honourable MP for Kyadondo East; he recorded a song released last week at the height of the political fever in Kyadondo East.

The song, Mpulira Nga Bobi Wine, is getting massive airplay online and on FM stations already. Many people think it was written during the political fever in the run-up to the elections, but Teeba disputes the claims.

He say the song was written way back before even the land wrangles between Bobi and the Buganda Land Board. He gives credit to producer Baru.

"It was Baru's idea," Teeba says. "He [created] the beat and suggested we make a song about Bobi Wine. So, I wrote the lyrics using some of Bobi Wine's words he uses in his music. The main point was paying [homage] to him."

Mpulira Nga Bobi Wine/Ntuuka mu kitundu they be falling in line/biri biri bada boss kano ssi kawani... flows part of the chorus.

The winner for Best Hip Hop song (Side Z'eno) at the inaugural hip hop awards held at Golf Course hotel last year, Teeba is not wholly convincing on how he came up with the line - ndi mubanda wa kabaka/nva mu dangala nkikirira ne gy'ova (loosely translated to mean, "I'm the king's gangsta from the ghetto even representing your area").

He says the MP-elect listened to the song first because it mentioned his name and had no issues with it. A few weeks later, he announced his political bid.

Now with everyone talking about Bobi Wine, this timely song could get Teeba more nominations and awards.