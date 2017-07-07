Uganda: DNA Test Implicates Moroto Pastor

A deoxyribonucleic acid test, commonly known as DNA test, conducted on a six-month-old child believed to have been fathered out of wedlock by self-proclaimed prophet, Elisha Grace Okone of Ejok Edeke healing ministries has turned out positive.

The test results were read out before Charles Yeteise, the Moroto chief magistrate on Wednesday. The DNA results issued by MBN clinical laboratories, Kampala on June 28, show that the probability of an error stood at 0.01% after the match with 99.99 percent confidence.

The test results signed by Dr Freddie Bwanga, show that the calculation of the probability that Okone was the father of the disputed child was performed according to Essen-moller probability of parternity, in cases of disputed parentage.

However, Pastor Okone disputed the results, saying he wants another test conducted on the child. But the state attorney, Gerald Amalo objected to the request, saying it was Pastor Okone who proposed the laboratory facility and even met the cost of the test.

In his ruling, Yeteise ordered Okone to provide monthly maintenance of Shs 100,000 for the child and open up an account with Rainbow Clinic Moroto for the child's treatment. Court denied Okone access to the child since he had disowned her before court.

Christians in Moroto have welcomed the news of the pastor's indictment, saying it is a huge relief and revelation from God. Esther Apio, formerly a member of Ejok Edeke church in Kambizzi in Moroto, says she had to run for her life after learning the church had issues.

"Jesus once said that; you will know them by their fruits...I did not want at first to be so judgemental, but after everything, I can only say that; I think the fruits or the works don't really add up to what a really prophet is supposed to be. So I ran for my dear life [from the church]. Even before the DNA test happened, something inside me told me that; he was behind it all [the pregnancy]. But I just feel a sense of relief, because a lot of people are going to find out what happened without someone having to confess it by their mouth", she said.

Catherine Anyango, a resident of Moroto town, says the outcome from Ejok Edeke ministries should send a lesson to Christians looking for miracles.

"Am just happy that this has happened. The truth has come out, so it is also something that our people should know outside there. Moving out to these different denominations cannot help you. If you don't know the genesis of your problem, you will move from church to church. Stick to your church than being deceived by these 'fake pastors'. Because for sure, it has been a long debate, people have been debating about this man, people have been talking about this man and am like; 'God let your will be done' and finally God has answered us", she said.

Trouble for Pastor Okone started after he was implicated by community members and Moroto Pastors and Elder's Fellowship for alleged sexual misconduct.

Matters escalated when one of the young worshipers dragged him to court for declining to provide for a child he fathered with her, which led to the Wednesday ruling. Ejok Edeke Healing Ministries has been operating in Moroto since 2015.